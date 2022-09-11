Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Given Buy Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JMP Securities currently has a $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WSR. B. Riley dropped their price target on Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.38.

NYSE WSR opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.18%.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

