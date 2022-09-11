Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,170 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDYGet Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WTBDY. Liberum Capital upgraded Whitbread from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Peel Hunt downgraded Whitbread to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($43.74) to GBX 2,790 ($33.71) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,594.00.

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

