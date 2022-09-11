Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,170

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WTB. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,772.50 ($45.58).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Price Performance

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,602 ($31.44) on Wednesday. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,382 ($28.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,583.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,673.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 12,390.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitbread

Whitbread Company Profile

In other Whitbread news, insider Chris Kennedy purchased 1,020 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,436 ($29.43) per share, for a total transaction of £24,847.20 ($30,023.20).

(Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.