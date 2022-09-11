Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Holdings Raised by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert boosted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Western Digital makes up about 1.4% of Robotti Robert’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,390,000 after purchasing an additional 343,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $409,015,000 after purchasing an additional 162,490 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,197,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $468,969,000 after purchasing an additional 646,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,110,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $204,094,000 after purchasing an additional 140,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,193. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.51. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

