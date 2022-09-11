Westerly Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Westerly Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Workday comprises approximately 2.7% of Westerly Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Westerly Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Workday by 5.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at $11,003,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 in the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. OTR Global cut shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.97.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,581. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.73 and its 200 day moving average is $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of -217.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

