Westerly Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,000 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Twitter accounts for 2.1% of Westerly Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Westerly Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 37.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Twitter by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Twitter by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $42.19. 7,422,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,396,094. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Twitter to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twitter news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,285 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.