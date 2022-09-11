Westerly Capital Management LLC Makes New $772,000 Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Westerly Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vimeo by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,004,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vimeo Price Performance

Vimeo stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. 1,710,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,058. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a market cap of $977.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Vimeo Profile

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $110.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.67 million. On average, analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

