Westerly Capital Management LLC Invests $1.96 Million in RH (NYSE:RH)

Westerly Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000. RH comprises about 1.4% of Westerly Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in RH by 137.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RH. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.44.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,891. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $676,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $807,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,954 over the last 90 days. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RH stock traded up $11.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.56. 1,813,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,207. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $733.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.51.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 68.37%. RH’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 24.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

