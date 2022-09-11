Westerly Capital Management LLC Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Blackbaud accounts for about 4.4% of Westerly Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Westerly Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLKB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 466,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 37,197 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,896,000 after acquiring an additional 85,570 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 509.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $84,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,555.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $84,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of BLKB traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $50.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.37, a PEG ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.91. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

