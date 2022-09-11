Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453,565 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 6.94% of Humana worth $3,818,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.39.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $478.50 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $504.99. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $485.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

