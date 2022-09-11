Wellington Management Group LLP Has $5.14 Billion Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,274,413 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 0.9% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $5,144,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $66.62 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.62. The firm has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.