Wellington Management Group LLP Has $4.22 Billion Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,964,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,450,227 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.7% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.70% of Meta Platforms worth $4,216,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $169.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.81. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $383.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $54,740.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $54,740.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,178.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,576,396. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

