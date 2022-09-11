Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.11 Billion Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,522,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,625,459 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.00% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $3,105,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.91. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $149.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

