Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,704,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,753,103 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.39% of Union Pacific worth $2,378,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 648.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $231.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.68. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna cut Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

