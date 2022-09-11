Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,995,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,352,934 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.70% of Marvell Technology worth $1,649,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,935,000 after buying an additional 1,951,677 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after buying an additional 1,847,159 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,270. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

