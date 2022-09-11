Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 839,088 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839,088 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.07% of Seagen worth $1,797,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SGEN shares. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.79.

SGEN stock opened at $155.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.10. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,115,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,106 shares of company stock worth $8,181,883. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

