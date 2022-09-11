Waves Ducks (EGG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,080.00

Waves Ducks (EGG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Waves Ducks coin can currently be purchased for about $23.10 or 0.00107107 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves Ducks has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. Waves Ducks has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $24,080.00 worth of Waves Ducks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00774362 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014809 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019793 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About Waves Ducks

Waves Ducks’ total supply is 989,212 coins and its circulating supply is 43,906 coins. Waves Ducks’ official Twitter account is @FinanceGoose.

Waves Ducks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Ducks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Ducks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Ducks using one of the exchanges listed above.

