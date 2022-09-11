Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,723 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 179,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $8,331,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $136.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,381,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835,987. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

