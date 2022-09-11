Wafra Inc. Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wafra Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 34,701 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.8 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.26.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,712,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,641,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $358.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.81. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.70 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

