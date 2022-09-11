Wafra Inc. Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Wafra Inc. cut its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 659,851 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of CEMEX worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 75.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 14,453 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,452,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,568,000 after acquiring an additional 984,447 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CX traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.96. 1,892,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,904. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.62.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

