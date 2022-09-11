Wafra Inc. Has $42.73 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 362.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after acquiring an additional 348,078 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239,712 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.78. 21,745,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,623,964. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average is $120.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

