Wafra Inc. Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wafra Inc. reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,633 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25,364 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 480 shares of the software company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Adobe from $445.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.12.

Shares of ADBE traded up $11.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $394.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,000,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,113. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

