Wafra Inc. Buys 3,381 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 1.9% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wafra Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Zimmer Biomet worth $55,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 3.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

ZBH traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,032. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.05, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.96. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

