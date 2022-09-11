Wafra Inc. Boosts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wafra Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,439 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up approximately 2.4% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $69,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,013,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,753,092,000 after acquiring an additional 554,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,856,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of SLB traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,631,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,447,072. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

