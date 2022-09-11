VYNK CHAIN (VYNC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,574.00

VYNK CHAIN (VYNC) traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. VYNK CHAIN has a total market capitalization of $25,493.29 and approximately $11,574.00 worth of VYNK CHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VYNK CHAIN has traded 41.8% lower against the US dollar. One VYNK CHAIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,703.72 or 1.00241578 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036610 BTC.

VYNK CHAIN Coin Profile

VYNK CHAIN (VYNC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2021. VYNK CHAIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,999,845 coins. The official website for VYNK CHAIN is vynkchain.org.

VYNK CHAIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VYNK CHAIN is a Defi and Utility token from VynkPay which is a crypto payments application and a gateway to blockchain apps. Its mission is to connect people from all over the world by creating a healthy environment that accelerates trading without involving a single bank account.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VYNK CHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VYNK CHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VYNK CHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

