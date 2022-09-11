voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
voxeljet Stock Performance
voxeljet stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.
About voxeljet
