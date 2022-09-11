Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Sells 41,178 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,178 shares during the period. Five9 accounts for 0.1% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $16,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Five9 by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Five9 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Five9 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Five9 by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $709,729.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,555 shares of company stock worth $4,642,927. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.16.

FIVN stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.45. 1,053,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,393. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 0.63. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $80.52 and a one year high of $176.49.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

