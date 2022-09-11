Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Sells 154,334 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154,334 shares during the quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 366,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,374,000 after purchasing an additional 205,969 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.24.

Trade Desk Stock Up 3.9 %

TTD traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.88. 4,672,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,909. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 955.57, a PEG ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.94.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Stories

