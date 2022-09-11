Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC reduced its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,267 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for 0.1% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $546,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $22,946,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $345,720.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $348,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $546,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,946,919.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,552 shares of company stock worth $9,876,231. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Shares of DDOG traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.54. 4,774,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.98. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,064.06 and a beta of 1.13. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

