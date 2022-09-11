Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Acquires 248,800 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,800 shares during the period. Smartsheet makes up approximately 0.3% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned 0.51% of Smartsheet worth $35,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $2.66 on Friday, hitting $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,167,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,306. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $80.89.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

