Viking Global Investors LP Sells 615,518 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Viking Global Investors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 588,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615,518 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $90,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.12.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $7.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,058,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,134. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.78 and its 200-day moving average is $131.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

