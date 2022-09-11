Viking Global Investors LP Sells 134,423 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Viking Global Investors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,078,668 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 134,423 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.7% of Viking Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $659,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.43. 28,297,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,202,192. The company has a market capitalization of $156.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $42.14. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $60.85.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.