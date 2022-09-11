Viking Global Investors LP Sells 134,423 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Viking Global Investors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,078,668 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 134,423 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.7% of Viking Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $659,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 28,297,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,202,192. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $156.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

