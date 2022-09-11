Viking Global Investors LP Sells 122,860 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Viking Global Investors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 122,860 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $191,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,389,971,000 after acquiring an additional 117,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,268,000 after buying an additional 41,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,596,000 after buying an additional 152,947 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.32. The company had a trading volume of 448,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,733. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.09. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $212.40 and a twelve month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.