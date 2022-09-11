Viking Global Investors LP Raises Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 177.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617,356 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP owned 1.37% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $114,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 135,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 33,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 644,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,438,000 after acquiring an additional 329,537 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,308,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. Piper Sandler cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.71. 750,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,967. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.28 and its 200-day moving average is $133.16. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $79.01 and a 52 week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The company had revenue of $215.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 38,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,583,658 shares in the company, valued at $382,484,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

