Viking Global Investors LP Purchases Shares of 305,347 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 305,347 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $58,474,000. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 0.05% of Boeing as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.52. 5,782,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,867,100. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

