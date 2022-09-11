Viking Global Investors LP Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 119,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,318,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,255,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 30,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,302,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,476,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $349.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

