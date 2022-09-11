Viking Global Investors LP Makes New $118.24 Million Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,037,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,243,000. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 0.18% of Progressive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 966,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.68. 2,544,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,631. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.67 and a 200 day moving average of $114.83. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $129.24. The company has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

