Viking Global Investors LP Lowers Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Viking Global Investors LP cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 923,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530,468 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up 1.1% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $277,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AMP traded up $4.27 on Friday, reaching $286.61. The stock had a trading volume of 536,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,001. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.95 and a 200 day moving average of $270.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

