Viking Global Investors LP Has $518.76 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,563 shares during the quarter. AON makes up approximately 2.1% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.75% of AON worth $518,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. City State Bank bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of AON by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.09. The stock had a trading volume of 701,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,904. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.69. The company has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

