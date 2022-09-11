Viking Global Investors LP Has $419.38 Million Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,764,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 449,094 shares during the quarter. Royalty Pharma accounts for approximately 1.7% of Viking Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 1.77% of Royalty Pharma worth $419,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $43.63. 946,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,659. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.30. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a current ratio of 19.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 98.70%.

In other news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 261,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $11,171,843.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,814,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,037,618.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 261,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $11,171,843.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,814,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,037,618.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $1,295,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 970,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,894,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 710,338 shares of company stock worth $30,386,411. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

