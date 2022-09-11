Viking Global Investors LP Grows Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,514,493 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 0.58% of Li Auto worth $154,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 36.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,970,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,220,847. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of -526.49 and a beta of 0.45. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LI shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

