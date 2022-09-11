Viking Global Investors LP Decreases Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Viking Global Investors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,803 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP owned 0.71% of Molina Healthcare worth $139,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. State Street Corp boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 460.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $8,202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,839.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,456 shares of company stock worth $19,253,691. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MOH traded down $5.19 on Friday, hitting $348.23. 444,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,117. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.57 and a twelve month high of $361.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

