Viking Global Investors LP Buys 449,094 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,764,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,094 shares during the period. Royalty Pharma accounts for 1.7% of Viking Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 1.77% of Royalty Pharma worth $419,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $1,265,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,783,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $1,265,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 421,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,783,595.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 261,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $11,171,843.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,037,618.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 710,338 shares of company stock valued at $30,386,411 over the last ninety days. 24.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPRX. UBS Group began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.63. 946,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 19.22 and a quick ratio of 19.22. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 98.70%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

