Viking Global Investors LP Buys 108,413 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 108,413 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up 3.6% of Viking Global Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Viking Global Investors LP owned 2.47% of Parker-Hannifin worth $898,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PH stock traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.99. 662,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,562. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.