Viking Global Investors LP Boosts Stock Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,133,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,339 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $137,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 418,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after buying an additional 209,964 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $3,669,000.

NASDAQ:ZLAB traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.11. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $139.59.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Zai Lab to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

