VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lessened its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,275 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,650,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339,922. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.50. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.