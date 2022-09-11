Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,948,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $361,036,000 after buying an additional 104,721 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 2.2 %

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,264,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,465,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

