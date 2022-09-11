VeraOne (VRO) Price Reaches $55.06 on Top Exchanges

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One VeraOne coin can now be bought for about $55.06 or 0.00254391 BTC on major exchanges. VeraOne has a market cap of $9.51 million and approximately $19,394.00 worth of VeraOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeraOne has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeraOne Profile

VeraOne is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2019. VeraOne’s total supply is 17,266,363,250,115 coins and its circulating supply is 172,664 coins. The official website for VeraOne is veraone.io/en/home. VeraOne’s official Twitter account is @VROstablecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeraOne Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VeraOne is an ERC20 token based exclusively on gold. VeraOne’s primary aim is to offer a stablecoin which provides a robust, reliable alternative to existing options which rely heavily on classic currencies (like the dollar) or on tangible assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeraOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeraOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeraOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

