Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.93.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

VRNS opened at $29.83 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33.

Insider Activity

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 586.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

